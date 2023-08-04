Friday Night Plan Teaser Out: Juhi Chawla, Babil Khan, Amrith starrer promises to be feel-good entertainer

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is all set to return to the screen with his upcoming film Friday Night Plan. After making his debut in Qala, the talented actor will once again be seen on the OTT platform. Netflix, the streaming platform for the movie dropped the first official glimpse of the movie today. Starring Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan in lead roles, Friday Night Plan promises to be a fresh and feel-good entertainer.

Friday Night Plan's teaser

The OTT platform dropped the teaser of Friday Night Plan today to announce the movie. It will release on 1st September. In the movie, Babil Khan plays the nerdy older brother, and his partner-in-crime is his mischievous younger brother, portrayed by Amrith Jayan. The 52 seconds teaser opens with Juhi Chawla Mehta, as a concerned mother asking her teenage sons if they will be alright if she stays away for two nights. The teaser then shows the brother attending the coolest and most happening parties and having the time of their lives enjoying the nightlife in the city. It also traces the brothers' unbreakable bond. Talking about his role, Babil Khan shared, “Having a younger brother in real life, this film feels so relatable to me. It's a heartwarming journey that brings back fond memories of our own misadventures. This is my first outing with Excel Entertainment and also marks my second collaboration with Netflix after Qala, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this project."

Watch the teaser of Friday Night Plan here:

Friday Night Plan is directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia & Farhan Akhtar, and Excel Entertainment. Talking about his debut project, director Vatsal Neelakantan shared, "It is a thrilling experience to be announcing my first film, Friday Night Plan. It is a warm tale of love, friendship, brotherhood and self discovery that speaks to all audiences. I'm very grateful to have Netflix and Excel entertainment as partners and I hope that the love with which we have made the film translates on screens across the globe.”

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani who are helming the film as producers shared how excited they are to bring this fresh entertainer. To quote them, "It’s our first high school film and all the fun, mischief, and growing pains that come with it. It was exciting to work with the stellar cast, led by Babil Khan, and we hope that our labor of love reaches audiences far and wide with Netflix.”

