Friday Night Plan Trailer OUT: Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, Amrith Jayan shine in this slice-of-life entertainer

Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, stepped into Bollywood with his debut film Qala directed by Anvita Dutt last year. Now, he's set to make a comeback on the screen with another OTT project titled The Friday Night Plan. The film also stars Amrith Jayan in the lead and Juhi Chawla Mehta wll be seen making a special appearance. The teaser and posters of the movie had already piqued the viewers' interest, capturing the essence of this feel-good entertainer. Now, the trailer of the film has been unveiled, offering a deeper glimpse into the characters and storyline.

Trailer of Friday Night Plan starring Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, Amrith Jayan is out

The film's trailer was unveiled this morning on August 21. Within the movie's narrative, Babil Khan assumes the role of the studious older brother, while his mischievous younger sibling is portrayed by Amrith Jayan. When their mother, depicted by Juhi Chawla Mehta, is away for a few nights due to work commitments, the brothers concoct a plan to attend the most vibrant and sought-after party in the city, and have the time of their lives. The 2-minute and 20-second long trailer provides a sneak peek into the brothers' school life and the profound bond they share. Take a look:

Previously, Babil discussed his role, stating, “Having a younger brother in real life, this film feels so relatable to me. It's a heartwarming journey that brings back fond memories of our own misadventures. This is my first outing with Excel Entertainment and also marks my second collaboration with Netflix after Qala, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this project."

More about Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, Amrith Jayan’s film Friday Night Plan

The film assures a journey of emotional ups and downs that will leave you with a heartwarming feeling. It encapsulates a narrative of self-discovery and the significance of companionship. The movie also features Medha Rana, Aadhya Anand, and Ninad Kamath in pivotal roles. Friday Night Plan is directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. The project is set to premiere on Netflix starting from September 1st.

