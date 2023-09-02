Friday Night Plan Twitter Review: Netizens laud Babil Khan’s delightful act in this coming of age entertainer

Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, stepped into Bollywood with his debut film Qala directed by Anvita Dutt last year. He returned to the silver screen with another OTT project titled Friday Night Plan. The film also stars Amrith Jayan in the lead along with Medha Rana, Aadhya Anand, and Ninad Kamath in pivotal roles. Juhi Chawla Mehta will be seen in a special appearance. Directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, the film premiered today. After the trailer had piqued the viewers' interest, they watched the film without any further delay and shared their review of the film.

Netizens review Babil Khan starrer Friday Night Plan

Babil Khan assumes the role of the studious older brother, while his mischievous younger sibling is portrayed by Amrith Jayan. When their mother, depicted by Juhi Chawla Mehta, is away for a few nights due to work commitments, the brothers concoct a plan to attend the most vibrant and sought-after party in the city and have the time of their lives.

The film has garnered positive reviews from the audience. Viewers have been impressed by the exceptional performances of the cast and were left with the heartwarming feeling of this slice-of-life entertainer. Netizens took to Twitter and shared their thoughts on the film.

One fan reviewed, “Friday Night Plan (2023) by Vatsal Neelakantan. A pleasant surprise. The return of the good ol' breezy urban coming of age dramedy with so much tenderness. Also, Babil Khan has definitely arrived and his rapport with an endearing Amrith Jayan was so delightful. Good music too.”

Another person wrote, “watched #FridayNightPlan and omgeeee such a lovely movie..babil khan such a good portrayal of emotions nd juhi chawla making me grin so hard like always nd dynamic between every chrctr so relatable nd the plot so engaging i love this genre plz also sid-nitya hv my heart.”

A user said, “i watched babil khan's "Friday night plan" today too and i loved how genuinely that guy has done the role in the entire movie, he was putting exactly the amount of efforts the scene demanded (unlike most of the actors these days) and @aadhya_anand32 you looked extra pretty.”

One netizen expressed, “Hey X world ! Just finished watching "Friday night plan " really amazing movie. (4 stars) (Must watch ) it's on teenager how they manage to get into a party and had fun. And I get to learn that It's always works out in the end ALWAYS #FridayNightPlan#netflixandchill.”

A fan stated, “Watching #Babil is a delight.. there is something in this young Khan, his distinctiveness from the legendary Irfan Khan is evident, while simultaneously reflecting his father's profound influence on his acting. JUHI CHAWLA - BABIL KHAN - AMRITH JAYAN - NETFLIX #FridayNightPlan.”

