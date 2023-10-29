Friends actor Matthew Perry passes away: Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and other celebs mourn his loss

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actor Matthew Perry, beloved for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the iconic American sitcom Friends, has left us. Known for his roles in films such as The Whole Nine Yards, 17 Again, and Fools Rush In, he also made a memorable appearance in Friends: The Reunion alongside other stars of the show in 2021. The news of his passing has resonated globally, with condolences pouring in from not only Hollywood but also Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and others

According to the Los Angeles Times, Matthew Perry, aged 54, was discovered deceased on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence, as informed by law enforcement sources.

In a statement, Warner Bros. Television Group, the producers of Friends, expressed profound sorrow saying, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Several Bollywood stars have expressed their grief over the untimely demise of the beloved actor. Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of Matthew Perry accompanied by the evil eye, folded hands, and dove emojis, reflecting his deep condolences.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also shared a post about Perry's passing on their Stories, expressing their sorrow with broken heart emojis.

Athiya Shetty shared a poignant tribute, posting a picture of the actor alongside a broken heart emoji.

Bipasha Basu, on the other hand, paid her respects by sharing his still from Friends, captioned with "rip #matthewperry," and accompanied by a broken heart sticker.

Other celebrities including Nimrat Kaur, and Divyenndu Sharma also paid their tributes.

