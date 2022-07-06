Friends fans, are you listening? Janhvi Kapoor is the 'Janice' of Bollywood and this video is proof; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. While she may only be four films old, but has already proven that she’s an actor worth watching out for. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 directorial ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and with projects like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Ghost Stories’, the 25-year-old is well on her way to superstardom. Meanwhile, the Dhadak actress is shooting for her upcoming film Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan in lead role.

The duo is having a lot of fun shooting together and are often giving a glimpse of their onset fun on social media. Speaking of which, the Sui Dhaaga actor took to his Instagram and shared a hilarious video of Jahnvi, enacting Janice from the popular American sitcom, Friends. Mimicking her iconic laugh, Jahnvi said “Ohh My Gawd, Chandler Bing.” Well, for once, it felt like we are watching the original Janice. Watch for yourself.

Click here to see video:

Just a while back, Janhvi shared a pic with Varun wherein they were seen twinning in white. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor was seen wearing a white stylish shirt with off-white trousers while Janhvi wore a similar white coloured crop top. In the caption, Janhvi revealed that while they have wrapped the Amsterdam schedule, the team will now be heading to Poland for the next schedule. “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam. Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland mein ab hoga Bawaal”.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently basking in the success of his recent release JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Besides, he will also be seen trying his hands on the horror comedy genre with Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

Talking about Janhvi, The 25-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of GoodLuck Jerry which will be premiering on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi, for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.