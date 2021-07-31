Friendship Day 2021: Bhavana & Ananya Panday, Maheep & Suhana Kapoor; parent kid duo who are more like friends

Every year, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day in India. On this day, people all across the country celebrate their bond of friendship by exchanging bands, gifts, cards, flowers and uploading pictures. Tying a friendship band on the wrist of friends is an old tradition that people follow. However, amidst the ongoing pandemic not everyone will be able to meet their friends in person but the rapid development of social media has successfully managed to bridge the gap by bringing people closer. Talking about the same, in the past we have seen many celebs giving major friendship goals via Instagram. Of which, here we have picked up a few parent-kids duo from the entertainment industry who share a great camaraderie with each other and are more like friends.

Shanaya Kapoor & Maheep Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep is her ‘number 1’ bestie and the star-kid’s social media is a testimony to it. Time and again, Shanaya takes to Instagram to share stunning pictures alongside her mother. Be it a casual outing or vacationing together, Shanaya and Maheep absolutely share a ‘sassy’ bond.

Shweta Bachchan &

When it comes to Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of iconic star Amitabh Bachchan, often uses her Instagram to chronicle her kid’s life. From graduation celebrations to lazy afternoons, Shweta’s social media is proof that her family prioritizes the bond of friendship over everything. To add, daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s priceless reactions to her mother’s post are a treat to watch.

Ananya Panday & Bhavana Panday

Bhavana Panday’s throwback photos of actor Ananya have always set social media abuzz. Moreover daughter Ananya believes that ‘if love had a face, then it would be of her mothers’. The Khaali Peeli star has shared umpteen tributes for her ‘sweet momma’ in the past shelling major friendship goals.

&

’s wife Gauri Khan’s love for photography only emerges for daughter Suhana Khan. The mother-daughter duo often engage in casual photoshoots together leaving their fans impressed.

