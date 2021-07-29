Friendship Day 2021: Woh Din to Tera Yaar Hoon Main; 10 new age songs that will be a perfect tribute to BFFs

In our life, we tend to have several relationships on personal and professional fronts. Amid these, friendship is one of the most special and purest forms of human relationships. It is believed that our blood relations are the family given to us by nature, our friends are the family we chose for ourself which is bound by love. Friends are not just the ones we create our best memories with but they are also the ones who guide us in our life and also stand with us through thick and thin.

Interestingly, while friendship is one of the most amazing relationships for everyone, it has also been one of the popular themes for films in Bollywood. Over the years, Indian cinema has witnessed several movies on friendship which has grabbed a lot of attention. In fact, there have been many soulful tracks on this beautiful relationship as well which have struck a chord with millions of hearts. As the nation celebrates Friendship Day on August 1 this year, here are some of the new age Bollywood songs which celebrate friendship.

Tum Hi Ho Bandhu

This groovy track from , Diana Penty and starrer Cocktail is a perfect dedication who is your permanent agony aunt and is there for your 24/7.

Jaane Kyun Dil Jaanta Hai

This track is from the 2008 release Dostana starring , Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham has been one of the most loved friendship songs. The song is a true blue tribute for that one friend whose presence makes everything alright in life.

Atrangi Yaari

This beautiful track was sung by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar for their 2016 release Wazir. The song revolves around celebrating the idea of friendship and it is a conversational track between two friends. Penned by Deepak Ramola, Atrangi Yaari manages to create an instant connection with the listener.

Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe

This track from , Farhan Akhtar and Sharman Joshi starrer 3 Idiots is yet another beautiful track. Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe is a track about not giving on your friend and their friendship irrespective of the situation and always have each other’s back.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

A soulful number from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a song that will touch the deepest corners of your heart. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, Tera Yaar Hoon Main comes with mixed emotions that will take you down the memory lane and make you cherish the best moment with your BFF.

Daaru Desi

This track from the 2012 release Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty is a peppy track that will make you hit the dance floor with your BFF. The song speaks volumes about how your life has become better with the presence of your BFF.

Veere

The title track of Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding is a perfect choice to be your friendship anthem. The song will express your love for the girl gang and will make you plan your next all girls trip with your Veere.

Woh Din

Sushant Singh Rajput and starrer Chhichhore came with a lot of nostalgia for the audience. Amid this, the track Woh Din was an overwhelming number that will remind you about your college days and the fun you had with your friends back in the hostel and college. It has a happy vibe to it and makes your heart smile.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Just like Veere, we have a track for the boy gang too on the list. And this track is from , Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which captures the essence of life and will make you gear up for a fun reunion with your amigos.

Dil Chahta Hai

This title track of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dil Chahta Hai has been a perfect description of how each one of us wants a carefree life with our close buddies and never ending moments of fun and laughter with them. It is an evergreen track to celebrate the beautiful relationship of friendship.

