Friendship Day 2022: Kriti Sanon makes 'FURR-ends' while she works out in the gym; WATCH

The nation is celebrating Friendship Day today on August 07. The day is observed to celebrate the bond of friendship. Our Bollywood celebrities are no different when it comes to celebrating the day. Social media is filled with sweet wishes on the special occasion. Speaking of which, actress Kriti Sanon dropped a sweet video on her official Instagram handle. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with some amazing videos and photos. For those unaware, she made her debut with the 2014 film Heropanti co-starring Tiger Shroff and since then, there is no looking back for her.

In the video, one can see Kriti spending some time with little kittens while working out. While sharing the video, she wrote, "Made some new lil FURR-ends on Friendship Day at the new Tribe Studio! Meet Snatch and Clean! Treating my back as their personal plate! While Snatch seemed not so hungry, Clean was willing to balance her way to “clean” every last bit! It was a purry workout!"

Watch Kriti Sanon's video here

On the work front, the 'Arjun Patiala' actor will be next seen in Ganapath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this, she also has her magnum opus mythological drama, 'Adipurush' with South superstar Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Also, she is reuniting with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, and her Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan, on Bhediya.

Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon would be seen together in Dinesh Vijan's unique love story. The film will mark Kapoor and Sanon's first collaboration.

