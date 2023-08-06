Friendship Day 2023: Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik 'a little extra today'; drops pic with him, Anil Kapoor

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik left for his heavenly abode in March this year. His sudden and unfortunate demise shocked the entire industry. The Mr India actor was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack. His close friends and co-actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor were shattered after knowing about his demise. On Sunday morning, on the occasion of Friendship Day, Kher took to social media and remembered his late friend.

Anupam Kher shares priceless photo with Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor

The Uunchai actor shared two pictures on Instagram. The first picture featured him and Anil Kapoor in formal outfits while the second picture featured them and Satish Kaushik. The trio looks all things handsome in their black suits. Along with the pictures, Kher wrote a heartfelt note and revealed that he was missing his friend a little extra today. His note read, "Happy Friendship Day! Missing Satish a little extra today!" Have a look:

After he shared the pictures, fans were seen getting emotional. Veteran actress Ila Arun too dropped a teary-eyed emoji. A fan wrote, "This is very memorable time for you sir." Another fan wrote, "My favourite actors happy friendship day." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, after Kaushik's demise, Anupam Kher makes sure to spend time with the late actor's daughter Vanshika. Just like Satish Kaushik used to take her out for lunch dates, Kher tries to keep up with the tradition. On Satish's birth anniversary in April, Kher organized a musical evening to celebrate him. Vanshika too gave a moving speech which left everyone teary-eyed.

On the work front, Satish featured in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film was released after he passed away. He will also be seen in Emergency alongside Kher. It is yet to be released. The late actor will also feature in Raj & DK's upcoming series Guns & Gulaabs with Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan.

