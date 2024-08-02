Friendship Day 2024: 6 signs that prove you have Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi as besties IRL

As they rightly say, friends are our chosen family. Had it not been for them, our life would’ve been incomplete. Bollywood on the other hand has given us several timeless movies celebrating this precious bond. One of the most loved films that has displayed and celebrated friendship in its authentic self has to be Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The beloved characters of Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi played by Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin are the pure friendship goals that we ever seek. Presented below are some of the pointers that make us realize how we all are and should rightly be surrounded by such friends.

1. They support you no matter what

We all need friends in our lives who support even the ‘stupidest’ decision of our lives as well. Remember when Aditi indulges in a fight with Manali localites while defending her friend, Avi? In fact, when a guy slaps Avi, Bunny rushes to slap him back and asks him to even apologize to his friend even without knowing the actual reason behind the fight.

2. They find solutions to every problem

Your problems are your problems until you don’t share them with your friends. Imagine your friends being with you in a difficult situation, they would find a solution no matter what. It was only after the effects of the above-mentioned scene when Avi and his friends are caught by the localities. However, they manage to escape and rather create a ruckus running for their life on a cart.

3. They give you a reality check when needed

Your friends are the most honest people who will keep you grounded. When Avi and Bunny meet even after years, despite being in denial, Avi shows him the reality without mincing his words. He was too blunt to throw facts at him and tell him clearly, "thodi duniya kya dekh li dimaag kharab ho gaya hai tera."

4. The friend who can pacify you at all times

Do you also have matured Aditi in your life to pacify and calm you down when needed? Right after the above-mentioned fight, dressed in a beautiful bridal lehenga, she makes them apologize to each other and also reconcile. It was the sweetest line when she tells them in an assertive tone, "Karan Arjun gale milo"

5. They can never miss out on having fun at any cost

Remember Bunny telling "Haath ka mail hota hai paisa" to Avi? All he cared and made sure that his friend, Avi didn’t miss out on any fun on their Manali trip. He pays for him without thinking of getting it back. Such friends are rare to find in a materialistic world. In fact, Bunny loved his friends wholeheartedly, the only reason he crossed borders to be a part of Aditi wedding. Have you or any of your friends made such a special effort for you?

6. They understand you the must

If we’re talking about the BFF goals that YJHD dished, how can we not talk about the beautiful bond that developed between Naina and Aditi? After long years, Naina’s speech, "maine sab dekha hai…iski zidd, iska pagalpan, iska leather jacket vala phase…" In fact, Bunny who seemed to be ignorant in most part of the film also knew about Aditi’s pre-requited love for Avi which she never shared with anyone. So, the moral of the story is that your true friends understand and know you to the core.

