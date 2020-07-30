  • facebook
Friendship Day: Ananya Panday showers love on her girl squad: Worse comes to worst, my girls come first

Ananya Panday took to social media to share throwback photos with her girl gang on social media on International Friendship Day. The gorgeous star could not stop gushing over them.
40377 reads Mumbai
Friends are the ones who add fun in our lives and for our Bollywood stars, their squad matters the most. Speaking of this, actress Ananya Panday has always showered love on her girl gang on social media and often her photos with them light up the internet. On International Friendship Day, Ananya did not forget wishing her besties and while doing so, the Khaali Peeli actress shared tons of memories that she made with her OG girl gang over the years. 

Taking to her Instagram account, Ananya dropped some unseen photos with her best friends. From childhood to teenage to adulthood, each photo featured Ananya and her BFFs. Every photo that the actress shared seemed special to her gang and with her caption, she proved come what may, her best friends will always come first for her. In one one of the photos, Ananya can be seen posing with her friends at graduation while in another she was seen partying with them. 

As she shared throwback photos, Ananya remembered all the good old days spent with them and wished them on the occasion. She wrote, “worse comes to worst, my girls come first  #FriendshipDay with my OGs.” Seeing the photos, several fans of the actress showered love on her in the comment section. 

Here are Ananya Panday’s photos with her best friend:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

worse comes to worst, my girls come first #FriendshipDay with my OGs

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Ananya has been staying at home with her family. Often, she drops glimpses of what she is upto at home. Be it chilling with her parents or with her sister, Ananya keeps her fans updated with her shenanigans. On the work front, Ananya will be seen with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s untitled film. Apart from this, she also has Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and a film with Vijay Deverakonda. 

Credits :Instagram

