Friendship Day: Veere Di Wedding to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, onscreen squads that will remind you of your BFFs

Friends are one of the most important parts of anyone’s life. They make life beautiful. Life without friends will be like a painting without colours. Well, talking about our Bollywood films, there are several movies in which this bond is depicted so beautifully. In fact, there are certain on-screen friendship bonds that fans can never forget and often idolize in real life as well. From the fun girl gang of Veere Di Wedding to the adventurous gang of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, we list down iconic on-screen squads that remind you of your own BFF bunch.

Veere Di Wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania were the most fun onscreen squads. Be it partying together, saving each other from difficult situations, or having each other's back during tough times, these 4 friends taught us all a lot of things.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Every boy has his closest bunch of friends who he can talk to about anything and everything. Who he can have fun and with whom he can fight about almost anything. Well, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol made for one such boy gang who made us realize that we all need such a squad with whom we can take road trips too.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

A fun trekking trip to Manali and a bag full of memories is what made Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur’s squad one of the most relatable gangs of friends. Their problems, their bond, and fans connected with everything and loved them.

3 Idiots

Would college will be the same if you did not have a good bunch of friends? Well, we guess not. We all need a Rancho, Farhan, and Raju in our lives to get us through college life. Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi starrer 3 Idiots will always stay close to our hearts.

Rang De Basanti

The gang of friends loved each other and supported each other so much that they even went on to kill a minister for their friend’s death. Aamir Khan, Kunal Roy Kapoor, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, and Siddharth are one of the most loved on-screen gangs.

ALSO READ: RRR to Dil Chahta Hai: 5 films celebrating friendship that can be binge-watched this weekend