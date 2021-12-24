Fries over Flowers, Ananya Panday's new PIC is an ode to 'Fry-day' and foodies

Actress Ananya Panday is quite popular among the Gen-Z for her witty and hilarious captions on social media and well, on Friday, she once again took the prize for the funniest one. Ananya, who often shares photos and updates about her life on social media, dropped a photo while gorging on french fries at a restaurant. While her look was too striking, one could not get over her wittiness. However, it was her caption about wanting fries over flowers is what caught everyone's attention.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya dropped a picture in which she is seen clad in a stylish look and relishing fries. In the photo, Ananya can be seen holding a conical vessel with lots of fries in it. She is seen clad in a red tank top with black leather pants in the photo. Ananya teamed up hoop earrings with her stylish look and left her hair loose over her shoulders. With minimal makeup, Ananya managed to nail a chic look. Sharing the photo, Ananya wrote, "I just want a bouquet of French fries."

Take a look:

As soon as Ananya shared the photo, fans began complimenting her look along with reacting to her caption. A fan wrote, "French fries are love." Another wrote, "Omg I love your hair." Another fan praised Ananya and wrote, "So beautiful Ananya."

Meanwhile, recently, Ananya shared a special post as she received an overwhelming response to the Gehraiyaan teaser. The film stars Ananya, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. It is helmed by Shakun Batra and backed by Karan Johar. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022. Besides this, Ananya also will be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

