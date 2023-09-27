‘From a shy, sickly kid…’: Rhea Kapoor opens up about her inspiring journey of overcoming insecurities

Rhea Kapoor is presently preparing for the release of her upcoming film, Thank You For Coming. This project is a collaborative production effort between Rhea and Ektaa Kapoor and features a stellar cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in leading roles. Notably, the film also marks the directorial debut of her husband, Karan Boolani.

Rhea, well-known for her contributions to chick flicks, recently shared a heartfelt post wherein she discussed her inspiring journey of triumphing over her insecurities.

Rhea Kapoor shares about defeating her insecurities in heartfelt post

On Tuesday, September 26, Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of throwback pictures of herself. In her heartfelt caption, she shared an inspiring personal journey. Rhea recounted her transformation from a shy, self-conscious individual who hid from the limelight to someone who confronted her insecurities and embraced her strength.

She wrote, “From a shy, sickly kid always hiding my smile, my face, myself- Behind my famous relatives, my star cast or any one who could take the attention away. A few years ago, my sister got married and I started to realize I couldn’t run from the light anymore. It wasn’t fair to me or my work. So I had to defeat my insecurities and be fair to myself and my work and step into the light. Show up. Own it. It’s been scary, eye-opening, rewarding, humbling and magical. I have now started to know my strength. So to that shy girl I say thanks for showing up, more power to you. Rhea Kapoor, Thank You For Coming.”

Rhea added, “I call upon @masabagupta @anshulakapoor @rayvie @poojadhingra @khushi05k @bhumipednekar to share your journeys, which I have always been inspired by.” Have a look:

Rhea Kapoor shared in her Instagram Stories that one of the pictures was taken during her time as an assistant on the film Wake Up Sid, directed by Ayan Mukerji and featuring Ranbir Kapoor as the lead actor.

Thank You For Coming had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, 2023 and is set to hit the big screens on October 6.

