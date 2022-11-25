From Alia Bhatt's Raazi to Ranbir Kapoor's Barfi: Watch TOP movies of Bollywood 'trendsetters this week'

For many of us, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are the best days of the week as we get time to hang out and chill with our family and friends. Many people crave to spend time with themselves in order to grow and evolve as a better. To make your weekend worth it, we have collated a group of movies you must watch out for. Notably, the lead actors in the below-mentioned films were trending on almost all social media handles this week. Have a look.

Varun Dhawan (Trending: Bhediya Promotions) Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. After making his debut with the film Student of The Year in 2012, there has been no turning back in his career. In his decade-long career, he has delivered some remarkable films. One film which we suggest you to watch out today is Badlapur. This crime thriller became the turning point in Varun’s career and is one of the most critically acclaimed films of the industry. Do watch out for this movie today. Also, his film Bhediya will hit the theatres today. You can watch it out as well and let us know in the comments section what you feel about it.

Kriti Sanon (Trending: Bhediya Promotions, Shehzada Teaser) Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who made her debut with Telugu film Nenokkadine in 2014 and then in the Hindi film Heropanti in the same year, has worked day and night to make a mark in Hindi cinema. With her upcoming film Bhediya all set to hit the theatres today, let us recall some of her popular works. While she has been seen in movies like Dilwale, Luka Chuppi and more, one movie which we suggest you to watch out for is Mimi. This comedy-drama film surely turns Kriti’s potential energy into kinetic energy wherein she plays the role of a surrogate mother and her challenges in life.

Alia Bhatt (Trending: Interview with a popular French Magazine + Revealing her baby’s name) Alia Bhatt has clocked 10 years in Bollywood. However, we are confident that 2022 holds a special place in her heart. This week, she grabbed headlines because of a number of reasons. At first, an interview that she gave to a french magazine surfaced online wherein she talked about her husband Ranbir Kapoor and her love life, and her life with her younger one. On Thursday, she dropped the name of her child –’Raha’ which continues to trend at the moment. Though she has done a number of remarkable films, you should surely watch out for Raazi this weekend which stars Vicky Kaushal and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles as well. Have a look at this film where Alia as Sehmat Khan plays the role of an undercover RAW agent.

Ranbir Kapoor (Trending: Images of his film Animal surface online + Reveals his baby’s name) The 40-year-old actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. Just like his wife Alia Bhatt, 2022 holds a special place in his heart. He became a trendsetter this week as images from his upcoming film Animal surfaced online. Moreover, on Thursday, he unveiled the name of his baby –Raha. Though it will be difficult to cherry-pick one film, we suggest you watch out for Barfi today. In this film, Ranbir acts as a hearing and speech-impaired man, Have a look at this beautiful film.

Vicky Kaushal (Trending: Govinda Naam Mera Promotions) Vicky Kaushal is busy nowadays promoting his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera which is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16. He is trending this week on almost all social media portals as fans are eagerly waiting to watch his film. Vicky is one of the most popular actors of B-Town and his equation with his wife Katrina Kaif is cherished by many to date. One film which we feel you should watch out for is Uri: The Surgical Strike for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Kartik Aaryan (Trending: Shehzada Teaser is out + His grandeur birthday celebrations) 2022 has been a special year for Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. A few days ago, he celebrated his 31st birthday in a grandeur manner, and on this occasion, he and the makers of the film Shehzada unveiled the teaser of the film which is all set to arrive in 2023. One film which we feel you should watch out for of his is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This film became the second highest-grossing film in Bollywood this year. Do have a look at this comedy yet spooky film this weekend.