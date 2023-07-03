From Animal to Yodha; Check out the latest update on the release dates of some of India's most awaited films

The Indian movie release calendar has gone through a series of changes in the last few days. A number of notable films have been shifted from their original date and a number of new date announcements for upcoming films have also happened. The biggest of the lot was Ranbir Kapoor led Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Other films include Yodha, The Diplomat, VD18 and Hanu-Man. It is to be noted that more films will be shifted from their original release date and more films will get a new release date in the days to come.

Animal Postpones To 1st December, 2023

Animal has been shifted from its original release date of 11th August, 2023 to 1st December, 2023. The makers sighted delay in the post-production work as a reason for the film being postponed from its original release date. While the film locked horns with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 previously, it will release alongside Sam Bahadur and Fukrey 3 now. The release date of Fukrey 3 or Sam Bahadur may see a shift since it is not possible for this release date to accomodate all 3 films.

Yodha Postpones To 15th December, 2023

Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani has been postponed from its July release. It will now release in theatres on the 15th of December, 2023. While the reason for the posponement is not known, 15th December does seem like a good date. It will get an open week before Dunki takes over the reigns on thw 22nd of December.

Hanu-Man Will Now Release In Sankranthi 2024

The pan India super-hero fantasy film based on Hanuman will release in Sankranthi 2024. The film's teaser was appreciated by all and it very quickly became one of the most awaited Indian films. While the postponement of the film has come as a shocker, it is moving to a very lucrative release date which gives it a great chance to do well at the box office. It has competition in the form of Mahesh Babu's film Gantur Kaaram.

The Diplomat And VD-18

John Abraham is one of the most demanded actors after the blockbuster success of Pathaan. He has silently been working on numerous projects post Pathaan. His film The Diplomat will release in theatres on the 11th of January, 2024. It seems to be like a political drama if the poster is anything to go by. Varun Dhawan's 18th film is tentatively titled VD18. The film is an action thriller which will be directed by Atlee Kumar's assistant, Kalees. It is bankrolled by Murad Khetani and will release in theatres on 31st May, 2024.

Which among these films are you looking forward to?

