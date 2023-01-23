From Athiya Shetty to Alia Bhatt, 5 times actresses ditched red for their wedding

Bollywood has always been the ultimate destination for all the latest fashion trends. Fashion lovers and even commoners highly follow Bollywood stars, especially popular actresses for everything from day-to-day fashion to wedding looks. When it comes to Indian culture, red has always been the hot favourite shade for bridal wear. Red is believed to be the colour of prosperity, passion, and good luck. However, some of the most famous actresses of Bollywood ditched red for their dream weddings, and opted for bridal wear with unconventional shades, thus setting a major fashion trend. Now, let's have a look at the 5 famous actresses from the newly-wed Athiya Shetty to Alia Bhatt, who ditched classic red for their weddings...

Athiya Shetty The actress, who is the daughter of senior actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, Monday. Interestingly, Athiya Shetty decided to go for a pastel pink lehenga with chikankari work for her big day. The gorgeous wedding lehenga, which is designed by Anamika Khanna, is entirely handmade, handwoven, and made in silk with zardozi and jaali work, while the veil and dupatta are made of silk organza. As per the reports, it took almost 10000 hours to make, which means 416 days to create this exquisite wedding lehenga. Check out Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding pics below:

2. Alia Bhatt The supremely talented actress tied the knot with the love of her life, popular actor Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony held at the latter's residence in April 2022. Alia Bhatt looked ethereal at her wedding in a stunning handwoven ivory-golden tissue silk saree and matching uncut diamond Polki jewellery, custom-made by renowned designed Sabyasachi Mukherji. She also set a new trend by opting for a free hairdo, and personalised designs on her blouse, for the wedding. Check out Alia Bhatt's pictures below:

3. Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma made the Pink wedding lehengas trend big time by making that unconventional choice for her big day. The actress, who tied the knot with renowned cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017, surprised fashion enthusiasts by opting for a blush pink lehenga with floral embroidery, which was custom-made by Sabyasachi Mukherji. Check out Anushka Sharma's wedding look below:

4. Neha Dhupia The popular actress followed the trend and opted for a Pink wedding lehenga, when she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and popular actor, Angad Bedi.

5. Soha Ali Khan Soha Ali Khan opted for a stunning Sabyasachi lehenga ivory-gold-kesariya orange shade when she tied the knot with actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015. Later in an interview, the designer revealed that the lehenga was originally in an ivory-gold shade, but he later decided to add the 'kesariya' orange (saffron orange) shade to it upon the insistence of the bride's mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Well, it is one of the most unique bridal wear ever donned by a Bollywood actress. Have a look at Soha Ali Khan's wedding look below:

