From calling him ‘My Rock’ to 'watching FIFA together': Deepika Padukone pours love to Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh surely exude couple goals. They both were spotted in Qatar watching the FIFA World Cup Final match live in the stadium.
“Fairytale lives are not gifted. They are created.” This phrase holds true in everyone’s lives including popular Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The adorable couple tied the knot in November 2018 and since then, their bond is growing stronger on a daily basis. Recently, the beautiful couple watched the FIFA World Cup Final match together live in Qatar.
Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a bunch of glimpses from Sunday’s event and they are all about love.
Deepika Padukone heaps praises of love on Ranveer Singh
On Monday, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor shared a bunch of glimpses from the FIFA World Cup Final match.
In the glimpses, we can see Deepika scripting history at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony on Sunday evening in Qatar. She became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy in the stadium. After the ceremony concluded, the Piku actor joined her husband who was present in the stadium.
Reacting to the pictures shared by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone called him: “My Rock”. In another Instagram story, the Om Shanti Om actress wrote, “A couple that watches a FIFA World Cup Final together, stays together…..#hamandcheesealert”
In another story, Deepika dropped a pink heart for her husband. The netizens are often left mesmerized by their PDAs.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Cirkus
Ranveer Singh will feature next in Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus wherein he is playing the lead role. In the comedy-drama, Deepika Padukone will mark a special appearance in the film.
