From Christmas celebration with AbRam to Pathaan trailer update: 10 Witty tweets from Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors globally. Fans go gaga every time his latest pictures and videos surface on social media. Even his quirky reactions to Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan's posts go viral on the Internet in no time. Now, the audience is eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen. The actor was last seen in Zero in 2018 which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film failed to impress cinema lovers. Shah Rukh is now set to return to the silver screen with his much-awaited film, Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ask SRK' session

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The teaser and two songs were released recently and they have already taken the Internet by storm. Shah Rukh's rugged look and washboard abs have got his fans super excited. The film is slated to release on 25th January 2023. Ahead of the release, Shah Rukh decided to host 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter. Since its Christmas today, the charming actor treated his fans with a quick interactive session. Shah Rukh took to Twitter and wrote how he celebrated the occasion with AbRam. He wrote, "Merry Christmas to all. Spent the day designing and enjoying Christmas goodies with lil one. He has given me a little break now so maybe a quick #AskSRK then back to merriment."



Quirky details from 'Ask SRK' When it comes to his 'Ask SRK' sessions, no one can beat him. His replies are literally a perfect blend of humour and inspiration. From talking about his Christmas celebration with AbRam to the release date of the Pathaan trailer, here's looking at some of his best tweets that are simply unmissable. A fan asked SRK about his two characters - Surinder Sahni from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Pathaan from his upcoming film. Who is better as a person? Shah Rukh replied, "Sahni gentle…Pathan a gentleman I think."



He was also asked if Santa Claus came to his house to give presents. Shah Rukh being Shah Rukh, he replied, "Pahunch rahein honge…suna hai ghar ke bahar traffic bahut hai."



Does he eat chocolates with AbRam? The actor said, 'Always'.



An adorable fan asked, "Srk bhaiya @iamsrk mera beta ya beti hogi uska naam aapko rakhna .. please bataaiye dono naam #AskSrk." He replied, "Ho lene de phir naam sochenge and congratulations in advance to u and ur wife… be healthy."



A fan shared his shirtless picture from Pathaan and asked him, "Sir, kitne time lga ??? Aapko" The fan was referring to his abs. But Shah Rukh funnily replied, "57 years bro…" Another fan shared a screenshot of him from Pathaan poster in which he is seen flying a helicopter. The question read, "Chopper udaana kab seekha aapne?" A quirky King Khan said, "Cycle chalane ki training ke saath saath…"



Since Pathaan's trailer is the most awaited thing on the Internet today, a fan questioned, "Pathan trailer release kyo nahi kr rahe." Shah Rukh's hilarious response was, "Ha ha Meri marzi!!! It will come when it comes."

When a fan asked him, "Hello best in the world, aapka jaisa sense of humour chahiye ,kya karna hoga uske liye?" The actor replied, "Keep your heart gentle and think of all as your own friends…and enjoy every moment of life…."

A fan raised a question about his past film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. The tweet read, "how do you feel when people now say phir bhi dil hai hindustani was ahead of its time?" He said, "I don’t think about the past good or bad. If it ain’t good it ain’t good….things have to be relevant."

Shah Rukh Khan ended his session on a funny note and we aren't surprised. A fan asked, "Aap itne handsome kyo ho ??" He wrote, "Maa Baap ke genes acche the!"



After he wrapped up, he sent New Year wishes to his fans. "Have to go now….little one calling. Thank u all. Have a very Happy New Year and a Merry Christmas. All be happy and may you all have the best days of your life henceforth…and forever. Bless you," he tweeted.



Work front After Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. He also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara in the pipeline. Both films are scheduled to release in 2023.



