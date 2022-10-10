From Dear Zindagi to Taare Zameen Par: 5 movies you can watch on World Mental Health Day

Mental well-being is as important as physical well-being. The human race cannot survive if we do not maintain a balance between the two. Today, the world is marking World Mental Health Day –a day that emphasizes the importance of mental health. The World Health Organization, in its yearly report, mentioned that in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25 percent. It is clear that one cannot sit idly and be ignorant about mental health. We all, together as one, have to take action on it now. We as a society need to break barriers sounding mental health issues. Keeping this momentum alive, here are a few movies you can watch out for to know more about mental health issues, and hopefully, will ignite your thought process towards the problems.

Dear Zindagi Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film Dear Zindagi was one of the most critically appreciated films in 2016 that minted over Rs 100 crores at the box office. The film revolves around the life of Kaira (as essayed by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt) and her struggles with mental health. To help her in her battles, she meets Jug (as essayed by Shah Rukh Khan) who is Kaira’s therapist in the film. The storyline is beautifully narrated and helps viewers garner knowledge about those affected by mental health problems. Do give it a watch today.

Chhichhore Featuring actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in the lead roles, the film Chhichhore revolves around Sushant Singh Rajput as Aniruddha "Anni" Pathak and his suicidal tendencies. The film emphasizes on the basic principle of maintaining proper mental health and not bowing down self esteem under the fear of failing school and college exams.

My Name is Khan Starring popular actors, who are undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen jodis, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, in lead roles, the film My Name is Khan was a huge commercial success at the box office in the year 2010. The film encircles around a man named Rizwan (as essayed by Shah Rukh Khan) and his struggles with Asperger's syndrome. During his journey, he meets a woman named Mandira (as essayed by Kajol) who helps him in his journey. The film was directed by popular filmmaker Karan Johar.

Taare Zameen Par Taare Zameen Par is a 2007 drama film produced and directed by Aamir Khan. The film stars Khan himself, along with Darsheel Safary, Tanay Chheda, Sachet Engineer, Vipin Sharma, and Tisca Chopra in lead roles. This film was a commercial success at the box office as it explores the life of Ishaan (Safary), an 8-year-old dyslexic child, and his battles in life. In the film, he is helped by Khan who helps Ishaan battle his mental health problems.

Karthik Calling Karthik Starring Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles, the film that had hit the box office in the year 2010 was a commercial success at the box office. The story of the film revolves around a man named Karthik (as essayed by Farhan) and his mental health issues. During his journey, he is helped by Shonali (as Deepika Padukone) who helps him get a treatment from a therapist.