From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; Decoding airport runway style of Pinkvilla Style Icons

Airport looks often take the center stage for celebrities because they are always on the move. As a result, they make sure to turn heads and make airport fashion statements. While some celebs take the experimental approach and dress up in flowy skirts or midis, others prefer the laidback athleisure look. But whatever the style is, comfort is the key when it comes to airport looks. We have picked a few of our favorite style icons and decoded their airport look. This can help you nominate your Style Icon of the Year. From Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt; take a cue from these Pinkvilla Style Icons to turn heads on your next trip.

Sonam Kapoor keeping it cool

Orange never looked so good on anybody as it does on the fashion queen Sonam Kapoor. The actress known for her impeccable sense of style astonishes everyone with her outfits. So, instead of picking casual, Sonam kept it cool in an orange checkered skirt with a white shirt and an orange checkered long jacket on top. Keeping her hair in curls and white sneakers, she surely knows how to stand out with her fashion sense. We also can’t miss the black shades that made the look snazzy.

Deepika’s casual look

Another style queen of Bollywood known for her elegant and unique dressing sense, Deepika sported faux leather black leggings, with a white oversized shirt, and a beige coat on top. She chose white sneakers for the footwear. What makes her look unique is the neon sling bag that amped up her look. Her shades and open hair completed the casual airport look.

Alia Bhatt prefers comfort over style

Alia knows how to keep it interesting with her looks and almost everything the actress wears, makes her look stunning. For the airport look, she served comfortable yet stylish looks in a purple tracksuit. White sunglass and white sneakers complemented her look. What kept it unique is the yellow handbag she carried.

