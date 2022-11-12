From 'gentle' advice to youngsters to raising kids: 6 moving statements by Shah Rukh Khan at Sharjah Book Fair

From millennials to those above the age of 60, almost everyone in this country knows about Shah Rukh Khan and his charismatic presence. As soon as he made his debut with the Hindi film Deewana in June 1992, little did he know back then that he will soon be known as the King of Bollywood. And today, he is ruling over the hearts of people across generations. Recently, he spoke about his 30-year-old career and what he feels about the same as on date. On Friday evening, Shah Rukh Khan attended the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022. At the event, he was honored with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award for his contributions as the ‘International Icon of Cinema and Culture’.

After receiving the award, he delivered a remarkable speech that you shouldn’t give miss. Have a look at the top quotes of Shah Rukh Khan at the event Shah Rukh Khan on raising his children Speaking at the event, Shah Rukh said, “I think a mother would say first. Tum bahut patle ho gaye ho, thoda sa weight put on karlo. (translated as You have got thin, please put on your weight). I think that is what she will say. So, eat a little more.” “But, I think my father and mother both will be very proud of our one achievement. I hope I can call it an achievement. It think it is something we have to do and we have to live by. I think they will be proud of the way we (Gauri and I) have been able to bring up our three children. I think they will be very happy,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan on whether he is nervous ahead of his upcoming films At the event, Shah Rukh Khan said, “This is what I believe as I sit here. I am not nervous. They are wonderful films. It is a child-like belief. Look I have prepared to my best, I have done my best, I am going to pass with flying colours. It has happened to a lot of us. At least to me when I was a young kid.” “I remember acing my mathematics exam. I did very well and I came back (home). Then, on the results day, I got 3/100. But, I thought, I had really done well. Sometimes, it happens with movies also. I do make a ZERO, sometimes what I have put in comes to effort and it comes to fore and you know…”, he said. He added, “...they become Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). I just have to believe in it. I am not nervous. I am actually very excited to see ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ on screen.”

Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki The Baadshah of Bollywood said, “I am going to be honest with you. I don’t think I need to be nervous. I think they are all going to be super hit films.” Notably, all these three films will release next year.

Shah Rukh Khan’s advice to youngsters In his motivational speech, Shah Rukh Khan said, “One advice I would like to give all the youngsters is…if you can, in all the issues of life, keep an honest and gentle heart. There will be times when you would have to cheat in life. There will be times when we will have to cheat with people around us. But, in that moment of weakness, if you can keep an honest and a gentle heart, you will have the greatest life that Allah and God and Bhagwaan have given you.” “It is an experience I have gone through. Living in a world with lots of ups and downs, lives are made and broken on Fridays, it is a very brittle space to be, especially to be a star in Hindi films. It can go away. It can come back. There are lots of brick bags and lovely bouquets. One thing that I keep in good stead and holds my children in good stead is to have an honest and gentle heart. There is nothing needed to lead this life more successfully than these two qualities in your heart. That is what my advice would be,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan and his opinion on equality Shah Rukh Khan said, “All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion.”

“Communication and technology enabled both the confluence of ideas and their conflict”: Shah Rukh Khan “As the world progresses, communication and technology enabled both the confluence of ideas and their conflict. It is for us to choose which of the two defines who we are and moulds the world we inhabit in the future,” Shah Rukh Khan said at Sharjah International Book Fair.

“The kind of cinema I do….”: Shah Rukh Khan as something to say “The kind of cinema I do is meant for everyone to enjoy, like or dislike…(phew). NOt learn to much from it. I am sorry if I (sound wrong). I won’t make cinema more intense than that. I have always said that messages are for the postal service, not for the films! It should be entertaining,” Shah Rukh Khan said at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan and his love for fans In a lovely message, he said, “This love is a little beyond my work. This has crossed boundaries of ‘oh we like him because of this film or that’. There is a sense of personal attachment to me. There are people here, lots of them actually, who I don’t know by name or who may have never seen me live or who may never meet me….but there is a strange love and connection they (fans) have with me.” “There are days when I am very depressed, when I am very tired….like everybody has days. At that moment, I just need to go outside my house. I know there are 30-40-50 people loving me without anything required in return. It is absolutely selfless and beautiful. I know I have a lovely family but still…whenever I am low, I just need to go out and see off people. I know then that I have to work harder and I just make sure that the happiness that they give me, I can give it back. It never gets tiring at all. The more the merrier. And I am not saying this for any commercial reason. I just want to make everyone happy who has come in touch with me,” he said.