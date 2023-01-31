From Irrfan's perfume to actor's chair from Jurassic World, Babil shares a treasure box of memories: Pics

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is quite active on social media. He recently made his acting debut with Qala alongside Triptii Dimri. Babil won praise for his performance in the film. Ahead of his acting debut, he shared how his late father gave him acting tips. Babil also credited Irrfan for his acting skills. The star kid keeps sharing fond memories of Irrfan. On Tuesday morning, he took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of Irrfan's belongings from his movie sets. Babil Khan shares glimpses of Irrfan's possessions

Babil, in his post, revealed that he was leaving for an acting workshop in Mysore. Before leaving, he shared the pictures of Irrfan's belongings that he found at their farmhouse. The first picture featured a perfume that Irrfan used in The Namesake. The second picture featured a closer view of the perfume bottle. The third picture featured Irrfan's chair from the sets of Jurassic World. Babil wrote along with the pictures, "Leaving for acting workshop in Mysore. Thought I’d share these things I found at mamma’s farmhouse. 1 and 2. A perfume specially compounded for Ashoke; baba’s character in ‘The namesake’. 3. Actor’s chair for baba while shooting Jurassic World. Party over, back to work, see you guys soon." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the pictures, Tillotama Shome wrote, "Oh babil..." Fans of the late actor were seen dropping red heart emojis. Babil Khan remembers dad Irrfan on his birth anniversary Recently, on Irrfan's birth anniversary, Babil shared precious childhood pictures of himself and his dad. He also penned an emotional note as he remembered his father. His post read, "Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here."

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium which also starred Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

