From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sidharth Malhotra: Celebs who will make their OTT debut soon

When the COVID-19 lockdown shut down theatres, digital platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, etc. gained popularity for their entertaining content. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, many movies skipped theatrical releases, to directly premiere on OTT platforms. Apart from movies, we also saw some amazing original OTT content and web series that were a huge success on digital platforms. In the last few years, many Bollywood stars such as Saif Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, Madhuri Dixit, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani and others made their OTT debut and explored some interesting, never-seen-before roles. Recently, Juhi Chawla made her digital debut with the web series Hush Hush. In the coming months, many other Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, and others will also enter the OTT space soon with riveting movies and web series. Check out the details of some of their projects below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan While Kareena Kapoor Khan’s hubby Saif Ali Khan has already made a splash in the OTT space, the actress will make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller. The feature film is an adaptation of the Japanese bestseller 'The Devotion of Suspect X', and apart from Kareena, it also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena wrapped the shooting of the film in June this year and posted a series of pictures with the film’s team. She wrote, “DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I'm pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in... this one is ... @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh.”

Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra will enter the cop universe of Rohit Shetty with his upcoming OTT series Indian Police Force. It also stars Shilpa Shetty, Nikitin Dheer and Vivek Oberoi. In April, Sidharth Malhotra shared the teaser of the action-packed series, and wrote, “When @itsrohitshetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself!” Indian Police Force is an eight-part series, and it will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year.

Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor is all set to star in Raj and DK’s series Farzi, which will premiere on Prime Video. Apart from Shahid, the cast of Farzi also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait. Shahid will be seen playing the role of a small-time artist in this fast-paced, edgy thriller series, and its first look was unveiled by the makers a few months ago. Take a look!

Sara Ali Khan A few weeks ago, Varun Dhawan shared a reel, announcing that Sara Ali Khan will soon make her digital debut with the movie Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is expected to go on floors this month. In the movie, Sara Ali Khan will play a valiant freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Kajol Kajol is all set to star in the Indian adaptation of the popular American courtroom drama The Good Wife, which will soon arrive on Disney+ Hotstar. While Kajol has appeared in the Netflix film Tribhanga, The Good Wife marks her grand web series debut on a digital platform. Kajol shared a teaser of The Good Wife in September, and it showed a brief glimpse of Kajol’s character as she walked into the courtroom in a black robe. The Indian adaptation of The Good Wife is directed by Suparn Verma.

Aditya Roy Kapur Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in The Night Manager, a Hindi remake of the successful British thriller series starring Tom Hiddleston. As per reports, he will be stepping into Tom Hiddleston’s shoes for the remake. A few months ago, pictures from the sets of The Night Manager were leaked, and it showed Aditya dressed in a white shirt paired with black trousers, walking down a street. The Night Manager remake is directed by Sandeep Modi and also features Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

