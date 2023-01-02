From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Indian celebrity weddings to expect in 2023

And the wedding season is here! With the onset of the New Year 2023, rumors are rife that several celebrity couples are planning to tie the knot soon. With each passing day, several celebrity couples get spotted hanging out together thereby adding fuel to such speculations. If you are wondering who are we talking about, have a look at the details below. List of celebrities who are planning to tie the knot in 2023

1. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra One of the most awaited celebrity weddings of the year, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot in February this year. If reports are to be believed, the couple with hold a lavish wedding ceremony on the outskirts of Chandigarh and will invite a few high-profile friends and family members to the auspicious ceremony. Recently, the adorable couple was spotted at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. Some news reports suggest that the couple will opt to wear a Manish Malhotra outfit for their special day. For those completely unaware, let us tell you that the romance between this celebrity couple started brewing while they were working together on the film Shershaah which was a massive hit at the box office in 2021. Since then, their bond has grown deeper and more meaningful.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to have a royal February wedding in Rajasthan? Everything you need to know 2. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Athiya Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2015 film Hero which was produced by Salman Khan Films, is all set to tie the knot with ace cricketer KL Rahul. The daughter of popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty began dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul in 2018 and since then, their bond is growing stronger on a daily basis. They are often spotted by the paps hanging out together on numerous occasions. Recently, the celebrity couple ringed the New Year together and their pictures have gone viral on social media. Athiya was seen wearing a tight black dress and giving a tight hug to KL Rahul while partying at a nightclub in Dubai. Sources close to the development informed Pinkvilla that the couple will tie the knot between January 21-23 this year. Sources also revealed that the wedding attires of the couple have already been finalized and the couple is eagerly looking forward to their special day.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Save the date from 21-23 January for Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding 3. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Last week, the couple's Roka ceremony was performed at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan in the presence of family members and friends. Roka ceremony, for those unaware, is a small ring exchange ceremony held between two families as per Hindu traditions. To celebrate this occasion, the couple threw a lavish party on December 30 last year wherein we spotted several high-profile Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayan Mukerji, Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan, Armaan Jain and more in attendance. Ambani's hosted a grand engagement bash at their home, Antilia which was decked up in a grand style. All celebrities donned their best ethnic outfits for the occasion. Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited. He and his family have strong ties with the Reliance Entertainment Group, which has produced a number of films in the Indian Cinema. Radhika Merchant, on the other hand, is the daughter of Indian businessman Viren Merchant (CEO of Encore Healthcare) and Shaila Merchant.