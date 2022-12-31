From Parineeta to Kahaani: Watch these top Vidya Balan films this New Year to uplift your mood

One of the most popular actors in Indian Cinema, Vidya Balan has completed 27 years in the film industry. She is one of the most refined actors in the industry whose works speak for themselves. In 2014, she was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Government of India for her exemplary contribution to the film industry. As we conclude 2022 and look forward to New Year 2023, let us have a glance at some of the popular films by the actress that is still cherished to date.

1. Parineeta (2005) Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, this musical romance film is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novel of the same name. This film features, Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, with Raima Sen, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, and Dia Mirza in supporting roles. Veteran actress Rekha gives a cameo appearance in the film that surely will impress you. Speaking crisply, the storyline revolves around two lovers Lalita and Shekhar who know each other since childhood. However, as time progresses, they get separated. Will they be able to reunite?

2. Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) Lage Raho Munna Bhai is a sequel to Munna Bhai MBBS that stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles. This film became a blockbuster and earned over Rs 1 billion at the box office globally back then. As far as the plotline is observed, the film revolves around a gangster named Professor Murliprasad "Munna Bhai" Sharma who hopelessly falls in love with a radio jockey but lies to her about being a true Gandhian. Will circumstances compel the gangster to be a true Gandhian? Watch out for this film to know more.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a psychological thriller film that can give you goosebumps while you watch this film. Directed by Priyadarshan, this film is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, and features Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan in lead roles while Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and Vikram Gokhale play crucial roles. Talking about the story, this film revolves around the lives of a couple Siddharth and Avni who move into their ancestral home. However, little do they know that their house is haunted.

4. No One Killed Jessica (2011) No One Killed Jessica is a crime thriller based on a real-life story. Starring Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, the story encircles the life of a bartender who dies after being shot by a politician's son and her sister's struggle to find justice for her death. Will the sister be able to get justice for her sister? This story will surely keep you hooked to the screens till the end of the film.

5. Kahaani (2012) Thriller, suspense, and drama are the keywords that will surely keep you hooked on the screen while watching this film. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh. this film stars Vidya Balan as Vidya Bagchi in a key role who essays the role of a pregnant woman looking for her missing husband in Kolkata during the festival of Durga Puja. In her hunt, she is assisted by Assist Sub-Inspector Satyoki "Rana" Sinha (Parambrata Chatterjee) and Inspector General A. Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Will she be able to find her husband? Watch this film to know more.

6. The Dirty Picture (2011) It is not easy for women to portray erotic roles on screen. However, Vidya Balan in this film delivered a powerful performance while essaying this role on screen. Directed by Milan Luthria, this film was a commercial success at the box office. Owing to her strong on-screen performance, Vidya earned a National Film Award for her performance in 'The Dirty Picture'.