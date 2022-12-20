From playing chess to enjoying nature, THESE unseen videos of birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya are GOLD

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids in town. Even at the age of six, he enjoys a massive fan following on social media and we don't really blame him. Today, Taimur is celebrating his birthday and social media is filled with adorable pictures and videos. His aunt Soha Ali Khan too took to Instagram and dropped a heartwarming video featuring him and his sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Unseen videos of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

The video features adorable unseen videos of Taimur and Inaaya. From seriously playing chess to taking long walks amid nature and hugging each other, the moments are all things beautiful. Along with the video, Soha penned a birthday note for Taimur on behalf of Inaaya. The note read, "We are only a few months apart and there have been times when the ball has been in your possession and times when I have had the upper hand! I hope we continue to always learn from each other as we walk together through this crazy adventure called life - happy birthday Tim bhai. Lots of 'lav' Inni #happybirthday #timandinni." Have a look:



Soon after Soha shared the video, fans were seen gushing over it. They were seen dropping heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Such a cute video it is." Another fan wrote, "this is the cutest video everrrrr." Shibani Dandekar too commented, "this is the cutest thing ever!!!" Soha also took to her Instagram story and shared a sweet throwback picture of Saif holding baby Taimur. The monochromatic shot is clicked by Kunal Kemmu. She wrote, "Happy birthday Tim Tim."



Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash Recently, ahead of his birthday, Bebo and Saif hosted a grand birthday bash for Taimur. The theme was Star Wars and the birthday boy had a gala time at the party. The inside pictures were shared on social media and even netizens were mighty impressed by the decor. Bebo shared a picture of Taimur from the party and wrote, "Ok a clear sign the party was a hit. My Jedi Tim."



Work front Soha recently joined the team of Chhorii 2. She will be seen with Nushrratt Bharuccha.

