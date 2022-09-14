From Priyanka Chopra to Shah Rukh Khan, 5 favourite destinations of stars that should be on your wishlist

Who does not like to recharge their mental batteries and go on a vacay, taking a break from daily life? The same is true for Bollywood celebrities and their love for their favorite holiday destinations, who work tirelessly and need a break to re-energize themselves. The celebs set major holiday goals when they head to their favourite vacation destinations. While some like to relax in the lap of nature, others spend their time shopping, partying and unwinding in streets of London and Italy. Also, as fans, don't those perfectly crafted pictures posted on their social media make us wish to visit that same place even once in our life?

While Ranveer Singh seems to love the snow of Switzerland, Karisma Kapoor likes to party in London, hills host Virushka often and Shah Rukh Khan's love for Dubai soars the temperatures high. The global star Priyanka Chopra never misses a chance to relax in Tuscany with husband Nick Jonas. Here's a look at the favourite holiday destinations of your favourite stars that should be on your wishlist too.



Priyanka Chopra - Tuscany Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who has charmed the whole of Bollywood and Hollywood with her beauty and talent, also shares a love for travel just like us. The beauty of Tuscany has captured our versatile, multi-talented desi girl's heart as she loves to spend her days away from work in the lap of this beautiful place with her husband Nick Jonas. The heartthrob of both Hollywood and Bollywood finds her leisure at Tuscany.

Shah Rukh Khan - Dubai Who doesn't know about Shah Rukh Khan's love for Dubai and Dubai's love for our beloved King Khan. The superstar love to spend his holidays in the ‘City of Gold.’ Not only is SRK often seen holidaying in the city of dreams but even Dubai showered immense love on King Khan by featuring his name on Burj Khalifa on his birthday. In fact, he was also featured in Dubai Tourism’s Be My Guest ad campaign several times.

Karisma Kapoor- London

Karisma seems to be in love with London and one can see a range of lazy, lovely and sparkly London vacay pictures on her Instagram feed. She is often accompanied by sister Kareena while you can also see a London famjam.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli – Himalayas The Himalayas are such a peaceful and adventurous escape for anyone. The power couple seems in complete love with all things natural, specifically the beauty of majestic Himalayas. Virat and Anushka are often seen holidaying in hills and they have both often talked about how elating the experience is.