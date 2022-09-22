From recycled wood to no food wastage, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to have eco-friendly wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot on October 6. It is going to be an intimate wedding with only close friends and family members in attendance. The pre-wedding festivities will be held in Delhi from September-end and will then shift to Mumbai for the wedding and reception on October 6 and 7. It is worth mentioning here that the couple will be having an eco-friendly wedding. The duo has been vocal on various platforms and occasions talking about the conservation of the environment.

The couple has jointly decided to put in efforts with the help of their teams who are planning their wedding to have an attempt to make their wedding more environmentally conscious and eco-friendly. They have roped a wedding planning company who are using various means including decor using natural elements recycled or repurposed wood and eco-friendly decor items. Richa and Ali are also focusing on reducing food wastage at their wedding functions by curating food experiences that are more sustainable and have experts who are known for such experiences. The teams across have been briefed to minimise plastic waste and use recyclable plastic during the function as much as possible.