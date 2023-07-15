From Sex Education in Oh My God 2 to Sanitary Pads in Padman: 6 Social Films by Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is among the most celebrated Bollywood actors. He has been one of the strongest pillars of the Indian entertainment industry for over 3 decades. The Khiladi is known for his strong work ethic and fitness, and is an inspiration to many. However, he doesn't just inspire through what he does offscreen but has made a constant effort to bring change through the kind of cinema he chooses to be a part of, too. His upcoming film OMG 2 deals with the social topic of sex education and it is safe to say that he is probably the only a-list actor who is making films based on social issues at regular intervals. Here's a look at 6 clutter breaking films that Akshay Kumar has recently been a part of.

1. OMG - Oh My God! -

The first Oh My God film spearheaded by Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, dealt with the social topic of blind faith. Paresh Rawal reprised the role of an athiest, Kanji Lalji Mehta, while Akshay Kumar essayed the role of Lord Krishna. The film was a critical and commercial success and went on to achieve a cult status for itself.

2. Padman -

Padman can be termed as one of Akshay Kumar's bravest films. He essayed the role of Lakshmikant, inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. The film educated viewers about the importance of sanitary pads for menstruating women. It was as taboo as taboo gets but the actor took the risk. Padman went on to become a modest earner but had a huge impact. Akshay also became the brand ambassador for the usage of sanitary pads in India, following the release of the film.

3. Toilet - Ek Prem Katha -

Akshay Kumar as Keshav, educated viewers about the importance of sanitation and basic hygeine with his film Toilet - Ek Prem Katha. With the film, it was known that a good part of rural India still doesn't have access to toilets. The film was a big commercial success and following the release of the film, various initiatives were taken to install toilets in remote villages, across the country.

4. Good Newwz -

With his 2018 dramedy, Akshay Kumar introduced Indian cinegoers to the concept of IVF (in vitro fertilization). In vitro fertilisation is a process of fertilisation where an egg is combined with sperm in vitro. The film was a super-hit theatrically and became the actor's biggest worldwide hit as well.

5. Atrangi Re -

This romantic drama starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush educated viewers about the importance of mental health. It was a very brave film choice. Atrangi Re released digitally and received middling reviews from viewers.

6. OMG 2 -

Akshay Kumar is returning with yet another important film that deals with the importance of sex education, OMG 2. The film is all set to release in theatres on the 11th of August 2023, co-inciding with the Independence Day weekend. The teaser has received a positive response and the trailer should be out soon.

Akshay Kumar has always made brave choices as an actor. One would hope that he continues to make more films on social issues since movies have the ability to create a genuine overall impact. You can watch OMG 2 at a theatre near you from 11th August, 2023.

