‘From your lips to God’s ears’: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Kamal Haasan, Juhi Chawla, Kajol for birthday wishes

November 2 was a huge day for the fans of Shah Rukh Khan as he turned a year older. The actor was also busy interacting with his fans outside his Mumbai house Mannat, and then releasing the teaser of his upcoming comedy movie Dunki. Later the same day, the King Khan of Bollywood also hosted a secret birthday party which was attended by the who’s who of the entertainment industry. Now, SRK took out time from his busy schedule and thanked B-town stars, cricketers, and other celebs for extending their warm wishes on his birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan thanked Kamal Haasan, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, and others for birthday wishes

If you are an ardent Shah Rukh Khan fan, chances are you must also be burning the midnight oil to not miss interacting with the Jawan actor. That’s because he often responds to people online at this hour. Now, he’s busy thanking all the celebs who wished him on his birthday a couple of days ago.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan wished the Badshah of Bollywood and spoke highly of his charisma, talent, and charm. Reposting his tweet on X (formerly Twitter), SRK penned, “Thank u so much sir. Been learning from you and trying to do my best. Love to you and happiness.”

He then responded to his One 2 Ka 4 co-star Juhi Chawla's post and wrote, “I understand and as long as one of us does it’s good enough. Love to you and thanks.”

Actress Kajol posted a happy picture with Shah Rukh Khan. Reposting her post, the Pathaan actor penned, “From your lips to God’s ears. You be well and happy to. Love u very much and thank u.”

The King Of Romance also shared actress Urmila Matondkar’s post and penned that they need to get an updated pic soon.

Music director Pritam had shared a nostalgic video showcasing the wonderful time he had spent with Shah Rukh. Thanking him for his wishes, he wrote, “Thank u dada. Now get me a great song for Dunki!!! Love u”

Apart from Bollywood celebs, the Zero actor also acknowledged the tweets of Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yousuf Pathaan, and Dinesh Kartik, among others, and expressed his gratitude towards them.

