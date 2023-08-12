Fuh Se Fantasy Season 2: Milind Soman, Divya Agarwal, Arjit Taneja will whisk you away on a fantasy escapade

Fuh Se Fantasy is an upcoming romantic drama that will premiere on August 17th on JioCinema starting. Following the successful first season of treating viewers with romantic and fantasy escapades, the makers are back with the second season. It goes without saying that the first season was a big hit, and the second season has a fantastic cast with stars like Milind Soman, Divya Agarwal, Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa M Banerjee, Smaran Sahu, Poulomi Das, and Anuj Sachdeva.

Fuh Se Fantasy is back with a second season

Viewers can understand what to expect from the series as the name Fuh Se Fantasy itself is self-explanatory. It explores modern relationships, fantasies, and complexities that humans bring. Each episode narrates a different story about love, passion, and fulfillment. The characters go on exciting journeys of self-discovery, experiencing scenarios they once only imagined, but now they're real. It's a mix of enchantment and reality that's all about embracing desires. Divya Agarwal, winner of Bigg Boss OTT shared, “Each episode of ‘Fuh se Fantasy’ tells a unique story and shows desires in a new light. The show is bold because it challenges what society thinks and tells viewers to explore their fantasies openly. Working on the show let me understand how relationships can be complicated and desires can be different. It’s like a journey to learn about yourself, be open about feelings, and feel stronger.”

Take a look at the trailer of Fuh Se Fantasy here:

The official handle of JioCinema uploaded the trailer of the series yesterday, and wrote, "Thoda romance & thoda spice - naughty is about to get really nice! #FuhSeFantasyOnJioCinema streaming free 17 Aug onwards."

Arjit Taneja, a popular television actor, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 opened up about his experience working on the show. He said, “Fuh se Fantasy is all about being yourself and openly expressing your fantasies without worrying about what others think. The team behind the show has created a narrative that's both daring and empowering, getting into the basic difference between wants vs needs. I have truly enjoyed working on this show and I hope that viewers get the message we're sending and enjoy these stories that explore different human fantasies." The actor was also seen making an appearance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

