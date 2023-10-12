Fukrey 3 actress Richa Chadha opens up on interfaith marriage with Ali Fazal: ‘It happens in society…’

Richa Chadha has currently been absorbing praises pouring in from fans for her portrayal of Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey 3. While she has been in the headlines lately for her exuberant acting skills, Chadha’s relationship with her husband Ali Fazal has also garnered eyeballs. Recently, Richa opened up on her interfaith wedding with Ali and revealed one thing that she has learned from her husband.

Richa Chadha gets candid about her interfaith marriage with Ali Fazal

During a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Richa Chadha discussed how coming from liberal families, the husband-wife duo faced no pressure during their wedding. “No one cares about people and what they think. And I come from a very liberal, lovely family. Ali comes from a very liberal progressive family. We are both middle-class people. And we had a fantastic time. No one put pressure on us. And if they did, we didn’t take any pressure,” Richa noted and added that the duo got married under the special marriage act.

Richa also noted how it was peaceful getting married at the family court. “It happens in society, which is why there is a very big act for it. Of course, I feel like media really makes these kinds of things, it’s actually terrible and is very corrosive for society,” said the Fukrey 3 actress.

Ali is very ethical: Richa Chadha

When questioned if she has observed any changes in herself after being with Ali Fazal, Chadha responded by saying that he is very “ethical”. “One thing I learned from Ali actually is that he never says anything bad about anyone,” she mentioned.

She went on to add how her husband doesn’t gossip, slander, and leaves the room if someone gossips about others. “Yeah, even in someone’s absence, he will not say anything bad about them, which is a great quality,” said the actress noting how she has imbibed this from him.

