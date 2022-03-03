Fukrey 3: Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma starrer goes on floors

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment is all set for the next venture under its banner – Fukrey 3. Yes, you read that right! After Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, which were both massive hits among the masses, the team is back with Fukrey 3, the next installment in the franchise.

As Fukrey Returns completed three years, Sidhwani took to his social media space and hinted at the third installment in the series. Actor Varun Sharma also took to his Instagram handle and happily announced Fukrey 3. The film went on floors today. Sharing an image of the film’s clapboard, Varun wrote, “Shuru Hogayi!!!”

Needless to say, the announcement came as a pleasant surprise for viewers, netizens, and fans and it unfailingly created a wave of excitement among them. Surely, they can’t wait to watch the gang get back together on the big screens to create some magic together.

The Fukrey franchise is easily one of the cult favorites in Indian cinema. With a cast that works wonders as a team, unmissable on-screen chemistry, catchy songs, and rib-tickling humour, the franchise has provided a wholesome experience to cinegoers in the country. While Fukrey released in the year 2013, Fukrey Returns hit the theatres in 2017. Five years later, the shooting for Fukrey 3 has kickstarted with a bang.

Take a look at Varun Sharma’s post about Fukrey 3:

Fukrey 3 will feature actors Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

