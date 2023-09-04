Fukrey 3 Character Posters OUT: Makers unveil quirky new looks of Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and others

Fukrey is one of the most successful and loved comedy franchises in Bollywood. The first installment was released in 2013 and had an ensemble cast; it turned out to be a sleeper hit despite having a lackluster opening. Its sequel Fukrey Returns was released in 2016 and was equally successful. Now, the makers have come up with its third installment titled Fukrey 3.

Fukrey 3 character posters out!

On September 4th, the makers of Fukrey 3 dropped several quirky and funny character posters on the internet. They featured Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, and Manjot Singh in different avatars. Richa's character (Bholi Punjaban) can be seen holding a life-sized cardboard cutout of herself, as she might be playing a politician. Varun's first look has to be the most hilarious one as he is dressed like a peacock with a long nose.

Check out the posters:

About Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 stars all the actors from the previous installments, except Ali Fazal. It is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Vipul Vig, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment banner. Fukrey 3 is slated to release theatrically on September 28. It was initially scheduled to be released on December 1st. The news of its postponement came after Prabhas starrer Salaar was postponed.

Earlier, an industry source exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Salaar holds a prominent position among the big films emerging from India, and the creators are determined to meet the high expectations of fans and moviegoers. Unfortunately, the film is not yet ready and requires additional time for post-production. The makers will finalize a new date and make an official announcement soon.” The official trailer of the film will be attached with the prints of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which is releasing on September 7. Tripathi, on the other hand, was last seen in OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. Manjot Singh's last venture was Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2. Both films have turned out to be commercial hits.

