Fukrey 3: Does Ali Fazal have a cameo in Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi starrer?

Witnessing the super success of the previous two parts, the Fukrey franchise is poised for the release of its third installment, Fukrey 3. The star cast will be reprising their roles from the previous parts sans Ali Fazal with Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi in the pivotal roles. While the trailer and songs have already been creating quite a buzz on social media, a section of the audience was also missing Zafar in the film, played by Ali Fazal. As per a recent report, Ali Fazal will be seen making a cameo appearance in Fukrey 3.

Ali Fazal to have a cameo appearance in Fukrey 3 franchise

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ali Fazal has revealed that he will not be completely absent from the Fukrey 3. He will rather have a cameo towards the end of the film. Confirming the same, a source was quoted in the report stating, “Yes, Ali has a small part in Fukrey 3, although the makers have not revealed his presence and have neither featured him in the promotional material. He will be seen continuing his role as Zafar from the previous two films, and will come in at the end of the film.” If that was not enough, the source further revealed that besides Ali, Fukrey 3 also drops a hint about the fourth part. “Fukrey 3 also hints about its next installment. This is where Ali comes in, hinting that part four of the franchise will begin with his character Zafar.”

Ahead of the release of Fukrey 3, a special screening was also held on September 25, attended by the cast and other members of the industry. While Hunny aka Pulkit arrived with his longtime girlfriend, Kriti Kharbanda, Bholi Punjaban aka Rich Chadha was seen arriving hand-in-hand with her husband, Ali Fazal. In addition to this, Choochaa aka Varun Sharma, and actress Kritika Kamra also attended the screening of the film held in Mumbai.

About Fukrey 3

The much-hyped Fukrey 3 is the third installment in the Fukrey Franchise. Written by Vipul Vig, the film is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The buzzed trailer on social media promises increased fun and laughter with Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma reprising their roles as Hunny, Laali, and Choocha with their trademark antics along with Bholi Punjaban aka Richa Chadha. While Pankaj Tripathi aka Pandit Ji is also back to entertain the audience with his innocent performance on screen.

Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film will hit the theatres this Thursday September 28.

ALSO READ: Fukrey 3 screening: Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda and others arrive in style; PICS