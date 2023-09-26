Fukrey 3: Has the movie leaked online ahead of its release? Tweet by Ali Fazal goes viral

One of the highly anticipated films of the year is the third installment of the Fukrey franchise. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has already got fans excited they are waiting with bated breath for its release. The film has created quite a buzz on social media already, nonetheless, today several social media posts left fans skipping a beat. Actually, there are several speculations that the highly anticipated film has been leaked online.

Did Ali Fazal post the link for Fukrey 3 leaked version on X?

Ahead of the release of Fukrey 3, several speculations were made on social media about the film being leaked online. The film leak on various piracy sites like Torrent, Telegram, and others brought a storm on social media with the ongoing trend #Fukrey3Leaked.

This wasn’t all that actor Ali Fazal also jumped on to the trend and took to his X (formerly Twitter), shared a YouTube link along with a caption, “FUKREY 3 LEAKED (devil emoji). #Fukrey3Leaked”. Have a look:

Here's what the catch is behind the link that went viral about the Fukrey 3 leak online

However, the movie that was leaked on social media was nothing more than a clever plan adopted by the filmmakers to disseminate information to the audience about the hazards of piracy. It was a deliberate move made by the makers to combat the threat of piracy in the entertainment world. Through this, the makers have also taken a subtle dig at those who encourage and indulge in piracy.

If one clicks on the link, the video starts with the trailer of Fukrey 3 featuring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma's characters, as they recall their school days. The trailer then fast forwards to the time they are planning to fight an election against Bholi Punjaban aka Richa Chadha, who has made their life dead set. The video concludes with the face-off between the two in the Delhi suburbs.

Needless to say, such a move has captured everyone’s attention but also served as a powerful promotional tool to raise awareness against piracy in order to protect the hard work and creativity of the filmmakers.

Ali Fazal to be a part of Fukrey 3?

While the fans are super excited for the third part of Fukrey, a section of fans are also missing Zafar played by Ali Fazal. Nonetheless, it has been reported by Bollywood Hungama, that the film will have a cameo appearance of the actor towards the end of the film.

Fukrey 3 is the third installment in the Fukrey Franchise, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film will hit have its theatrical release this Thursday, September 28.