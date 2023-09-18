Fukrey 3 new promo OUT: Varun Sharma trying to stop Richa Chadha's wedding will leave you in splits

Fukrey is one of the most successful comedy franchises in Bollywood. Both Fukrey and Fukrey Returns turned out to be critical and commercial hits. Now, the team has come up with its third installment titled Fukrey 3. Today, the makers released a new promo of the film featuring all its main characters including Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Fukrey 3 new promo released

Today on September 18th, a new and hilarious promo of Fukrey 3 dropped on the internet. The 44-second-long teaser consisted of several funny moments from the entire film. In one scene, we see both Bholi Punjaban (played by Richa Chadha) and Chucha (played by Varun Sharma) fighting an election. Towards the end, we see Chucha trying to stop Bholi's wedding by trying to convince her that he is pregnant with her child.

Check out the promo:

About Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 is written by Vipul Vig and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi reprising their roles from the previous installments. Ali Fazal could not be a part of this film because of his other commitments.

Fukrey 3 will be released in the theatres on September 28. Initially, the film was slated to release on September 7. However, that slot was booked for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. This led to Fukrey 3 getting a slot of December 1st which was further changed to September 28th. This news of the announcement came after the postponement of Telugu superstar Prabhas starrer pan-India film Salaar also shifted their release date. Helmed by Prashanth Neel. the film was initially scheduled to release on September 28. But the makers changed its date because of the pending post-production work.

Fukrey 3 features an army of ensemble cast who are known for their impeccable comic timing and acting skills. The team of Fukrey 3 is ready to give the audience a laughathon with some really funny scenarios.

