Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat gives peek into BTS fun with Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha

The highly anticipated third installment of the Fukrey franchise hit theaters on September 28, drawing immense appreciation from viewers for its comedy, one-liners, and stellar performances by the cast, including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the Fukrey 3 actors are currently basking in the well-deserved praises. Pulkit recently shared some entertaining behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the film.

Pulkit Samrat shares BTS video with Fukrey 3 cast

On Sunday, October 1, Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram to treat fans to a behind-the-scenes video from the making of Fukrey 3. The video provides a sneak peek into the creation of some movie posters, featuring the cast including Pulkit, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha donning funny costumes and playing with amusing props. Pulkit is also seen sharing a light-hearted moment and a joke with Manjot. Sharing the video, Pulkit wrote in the caption, “A lot goes behind the scenes. Mehnat to hai hi.. mazaa bhi bohot hai when you have these fab people to work with! Dream Team! #Fukrey3.” Have a look:

Reactions to Fukrey 3 BTS video

Fans found the behind-the-scenes video hilarious and shared their admiration in the comments section of the post. One fan mentioned, “Itni mast casting hai yeh,” while another expressed, “Pleasure to meeet you osam movie.” There was anticipation for the next installment as one fan requested, “Blockbuster Movie Please Bring #Fukrey4 ASAP.” Actor Manjot Singh also joined in, expressing laughter in the comments. Additionally, others flooded the comments with red hearts and laughing emojis.

Pulkit recently made a surprise visit to a theater in Mumbai, where he was warmly welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd of fans. The actor, embracing the moment, spent time with the audience, happily taking pictures with them. One female admirer even gave him a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Following the success of two previous films, Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, this comedy extravaganza has been delighting audiences and enjoying a good run at the box office.

