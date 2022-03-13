Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat, Manjot and Varun Sharma are at their candid best in new pictures from film's set.

Fukrey 3 has officially gone on floors and the shooting has been taking place in Mumbai since the last few weeks. The third installation in the comedy series will see the OG cast of Pulkit Samrat, Manjot, Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha among others reuniting minus Ali Fazal. On Sunday, a few cast members shared some fun photos from the film's set and proved they're the ultimate posers.

Taking to social media, Pulkit Samrat posed with film's clapperboard and also shared a happy group photo. He captioned it, "#Fukrey3 apki seva mein @MrigLamba @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @RichaChadha @varunsharma90 @OyeManjot @TripathiiPankaj @vipulhappy @excelmovies @vishalrr @nidhidexter @rheawagh."

In the happy photo, the actors can be seen posing in classic Fukrey avatars. Actor and Fukrey's much-loved character, Manjot, also shared the group photo and wrote, "Lights-Camera-Fukrapanti."

The comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwand Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal had to drop out of Fukrey 3 due to date issues. According to a Mid-Day report, the actor dropped out of Fukrey 3 citing a packed filming schedule. Ali, who has been a pivotal character in the Fukrey series, won't be seen in the third instalment as he has dedicated his dates to Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya.

