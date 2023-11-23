Fukrey 3 releases on OTT: When and where to watch Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi-Varun starrer

The Fukrey franchise has gained a loyal fan following through its two successful movies. Now, fans can look forward to more enjoyment and laughter with the upcoming Fukrey 3. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film features a fantastic cast, including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. Now the film has finally been released on the OTT platform.

Where to watch Fukrey 3

After about two months of the release of the theatrical release of Fukrey 3 starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles, the film has finally been released on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video today. A while ago, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video took to its Instagram handle to update its fans and followers about the film’s OTT release.

Sharing a poster of the film, Amazon Prime Video wrote, “mischief, chaos, unexpected twists and laughter — fukras are here #Fukrey3OnPrime, watch now.”

TAKE A LOOK:

About Fukrey 3

The trailer for Fukrey 3 was revealed in Mumbai at an event on September 5. After the event, the cast and crew shared it on online platforms. Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma return as Hunny and Choocha, continuing their familiar antics on the screen. Richa Chadha is back as the strong Bholi Punjaban, now engaged in an election campaign and set to clash with the group of friends.

Pankaj Tripathi's character Pandit Ji is the mastermind behind their plans, and Manjot Singh's Lali seems frustrated by everything. The movie assures a laugh-out-loud experience as the cast brings their comedy to the next level, dealing with challenges like crocodiles and more.

The recently launched movie Fukrey 3 has a familiar cast from the earlier films, except for Ali Fazal. It's directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Vipul Vig, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Initially scheduled for December 1st, the movie was released in theaters on September 28 instead. The main cast includes Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Varun Sharma.

ALSO READ: Fukrey 3 Twitter Review: Netizens hail Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi movie as an ‘entertainer’