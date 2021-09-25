Fukrey 3: Richa Chadha says the shoot of the film has been pushed by a few months, likely to resume in 2022

Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the Fukrey franchise has received a lot of love and acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Both parts of the film have raked in the moolah at the box office and the fans are awaiting the third installment in the franchise. Richa spoke about Fukrey 3 in her recent chat with PTI and said, “With Excel Entertainment I have a certain comfort level, so we can always work together, whenever, I love that team. By the likes of it, keeping everyone's dates and personal commitments in mind, it will perhaps happen at the end of this year or early next year”.

In a chat with Indian Express, Richa spoke about the reaction of critics to her characters and said, “I’ve got negative reviews even for Masaan and then I’ve got a positive review for films where I don’t expect anything to be written about my character. Sometimes the reviews are so good that you might start thinking that you are Meryl Streep, and sometimes they are so bad that you just want to quit acting all together. So I don’t really bother about the reactions. And I’m not saying that from a cocky space. I genuinely feel, if you start giving in, it becomes very difficult”.

Further adding to it, Richa said, “A lot of reviewers don’t have a training in film appreciation, they aren’t writers who know about cinema. Sometimes they do personal attack and write mean things which are not constructive. I would love to read a negative review where someone says I need to work on my voice or body language. But that rarely happens.”

