Fukrey 3 screening: Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda and others arrive in style; PICS

Fukrey 3, the much-awaited third installment of the much-loved comedy franchise, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release, this week. The leading stars of the series, including Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, and others are returning to reprise their characters from the first two parts of the film, which is helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. The makers of Fukrey 3 recently held a grand screening event for the film in Mumbai, and it was attended by the cast and crew members of the film, along with a few special guests.

Pulkit Samrat arrives with Kriti Kharbanda, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha walk hand-in-hand

The Fukrey 3 screening event, which was held on September 25, Friday night, was attended by lead actors Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha, and their partners. The leading man, who plays the role of Vikas Gulati aka Hunny in the film, was seen arriving with his longtime girlfriend, Kriti Kharbanda. Pulkit Samrat opted for a printed white co-ord set for the night. Kriti, on the other hand, was seen in a blue and violet polka dots outfit. She completed her look with dewy make-up, a free hairdo, and minimal accessories.

Richa Chadha, who is set to reprise the role of Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey 3, was seen arriving hand-in-hand with her husband, Ali Fazal. For the unversed, Fazal was a part of the first two installments of the Fukrey franchise and played the role of Zafar Khan. The talented actor, who flaunted his new hairdo, looked handsome in a black jacket and matching trousers, which he paired with a white t-shirt. Richa Chadha, on the other hand, opted for a black and orange printed dress, which she teamed up with a black jacket.

Other notable faces of the Fukrey franchise, including Varun Sharma who plays the role of Dilip Singh aka Choochaa, and actress Kritika Kamra were also seen arriving at the screening event of the film.

Have a look at Fukrey 3 screening event pics, below:

About Fukrey 3

Along with Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, and Varun Sharma, the project features a stellar star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh, and others in pivotal roles, along with a promising additional cast. Fukrey 3, which is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment, will hit the screens on September 28, Thursday.

ALSO READ: 'Mere bachpan ka...': Pulkit Samrat reacts after Salman Khan showers love on him ahead of Fukrey 3 release