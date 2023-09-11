Fukrey 3 song Ve Fukrey song OUT: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot dance; Pankaj Tripathi SHINES

This period seems to be quite an eventful and promising phase with some interesting projects lined up for the release. After the super success of the previous two installments, the Fukrey franchise is back with the threequel of the film, Fukrey 3. The film has the original star cast sans Ali Fazal with Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi in the pivotal roles. While the trailer of Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s directorial has increased the excitement, adding more to it the makers have dropped the first track of the film, Ve Fukrey.

The lead cast of Fukrey 3 shaking legs will make you bring out your dancing shoes

Today on September 11, the team of Fukrey 3 recently dropped the first track from the film, Ve Fukre. The happy track is sung by Dev Negi, Romy, and Asees Kaur. While Shabbir Ahmed has penned the lyrics, Tanishk Bagchi has composed the infectious vibe of the track. The exuberant energy of the lead cast in the song will force you to bring out your dancing shoes.

The jovial track features the lead cast dancing with glamorous women on a grand set with a huge plane in the center. In fact, Pandit ji aka Pankaj Tripathi has surely killed it with his amazing dance moves.

Fans react to the latest released track, Ve Fukrey

Soon after the song was released several reacted and expressed their emotion about the track in the comments section. A fan wrote, “We know pulkit toh ghazab dancer hai hi bt surprised to see lali & chucha dancing so gud loved the choreography by bosco-martis,” Another fan wrote, “Amazing Vibe”.

About Fukrey franchise

The first part of the film, Fukrey was released in the year 2013 and had Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadda. Despite a poor opening, the film went on to become a sleeper hit. Four years later, the makers brought a sequel to the film, Fukrey returns in 2017 with the original cast. Both the parts were well received by the audience and managed to build a cult fan base.

Now, the much-awaited Fukrey 3’s trailer promises doubled fun and laughter with Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma reprising their roles as Hunny, Laali, and Choocha with their trademark antics along with Bholi Punjaban aka Richa Chadha. Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 28th.