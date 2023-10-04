Fukrey 3 star Pulkit Samrat drops throwback PIC with Shah Rukh, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma; Fans in frenzy

It took no time for Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat to become a fan favorite post his debut in 2012 with Bittoo Boss. Since then, the actor has provided the audience with several entertaining gigs to binge on, with the Fukrey movies being the most remarkable ones. The actor, who recently garnered attention for his laudable work in the third part of the franchise, has now shared a throwback picture from the first part of Fukrey, which also starred Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Pulkit Samrat shares throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan from Fukrey

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Pulkit Samrat shared a photograph with actors Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh from the Fukrey fame. Notably, the picture also starred Shah Rukh Khan. Dropping the photo, Pulkit captioned his post, “Jawaan fukrey #Repost @mriglamba (yeh picture pehli fukrey ki hai. Jawaan tab bhi Jawaan thay ab bhi Jawaan hain..fukrey tab bhi fukrey thay ab bhi fukrey hain (This picture is from Fukrey 1. Jawaan was young back then and is still young. Fukrey were fukrey back then and are fukrey now too) Major throwback. @iamsrk @pulkitsamrat @fukravarun @oyemanjot.”

Fans go gaga over Pulkit Samrat’s group picture

After Pulkit Samrat posted the picture on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section leaving various reactions. “JAWAN THA, HAI AUR RAHEGA....,” mentioned a fan and another fan commented, “Bhaiya Aap Sab ki Acting And Comedy Awesome hai Bhaiya (Brother, your acting and comedy is awesome).” Other comments on Pulkit’s post read, “My Fukrey Gang With My Heart SRK”, “Jawan fukrey” and “Fabulous”.

Want to know more about Fukrey 3? Let’s dive into the details

Fukrey 3 is a comedy film starring actors Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi alongside Pulkit. Helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the story of the movie revolves around Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar, who yearn for fast money and approach Bholi to invest in their scheme. However, they lose her money and the movie further shows how they deal with the situation.

