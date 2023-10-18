Fukrey 3 star Pulkit Samrat recalls getting caught by cops during his early days in Mumbai due to THIS reason

Pulkit Samrat recently featured in Furkey 3 and garnered immense adulation for his performance in the comedy film. The actor, who commenced his career in Bollywood in 2012 with Bittoo Boss recently went into a flashback recalling his initial days in Mumbai and recollected getting caught by the policemen on several occasions as they felt he was drunk-driving. He also recalled an instance when he was caught thrice on the same day at three consecutive checkpoints.

Pulkit Samrat recalls his initial days in Mumbai, recalls getting caught by cops as they thought he was drunk-driving

During a recent chat with Mashable India, Fukrey 3 star Pulkit Samrat reminisced his initial days in Mumbai and recalled how he used to get caught by cops on several occasions as they believed that the actor was drunk driving.

Revealing his first car in Mumbai was a red sedan with tinted glasses and a number plate with ‘500’ inscribed on it, Samrat noted how he would blast the music at full volume in his car and policemen would stop him at every checkpoint because of how his car appeared.

He recollected an instance when he was caught by the cops three times on the same day at three consecutive checkpoints when he was in the city and revealed how it happened because of the “vibe” of his car.

Discussing the instance further, the actor noted, "I cooperated with the cops at the first two checkpoints, but when I was stopped at the third one, I told the official to check me once and for all and convey the message to further checkpoints that the said car was not driven by a drunk person.”

He proceeded to reveal how he then assured the cop that since he never touched alcohol in his life, the question of him being drunk driving could not pop up. "The cop actually conveyed my message to those ahead, and my car was allowed to pass peacefully at the following checkpoints," Samrat said.

Pulkit Samrat’s work front

Actor Pulkit Samrat had recently appeared in Fukrey 3, which was helmed by filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The movie also starred actors Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, and Manjot Singh.