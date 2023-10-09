Fukrey 3 star Richa Chadha recalls saying 'no' to movie on motherhood for THIS reason

Richa Chadha is an actress who has an impressive line of work across genres and languages. From intense roles to comedy, she has done it all. That’s because she takes efforts to look for scripts that let her grow and add value to her craft. In a recent interview, Richa revealed the red flags that get her to say no to a movie.

Richa Chadha reveals red flags in scripts for her

In an interview with India Today, the Masaan actress was asked if there are some particular things that she looks for when signing up for a film. Responding to it, the actress said, “There are red flags.”

Diving deep into it, Richa Chadha said, “I feel like the person sitting opposite me is not smarter than me, I’m not going to do it. They have to be smarter than me, more committed than me, and more protective of their idea, of their script than me. Even as a producer, I would not look at things where I feel like the person only, I’ll have to drive them and push them to do better and they won’t work hard because it happens sometimes that people make projects in haste and make a quick buck or whatever. So, that is a red flag for me when I see that the intent is different on both sides then I won’t touch that.”

Richa Chadha said 'no' to a script on motherhood

The Fukrey 3 star further divulged that she recently said 'no' to a project on motherhood by an almost 30-year-old man. “I've got offered a script recently by a boy who was under 30. He wrote a script about motherhood,” she said.

Revealing the reason behind it, she said, “So, I asked him whether he has a female co-writer or a director, what is he gonna do. He said, ‘Ya, we’ll look at a female director, but I think I know women. I asked him what his research was on this. He said, ‘Actually, I have a mother.’ So, when I sensed that I'll be the smartest person on set, and I have to crack the whip on everyone to get them to do their own jobs, I said no.”

Further in the interview, Richa said that she doesn't want to be the smartest person in a film. She added, “How am I going to grow if the person sitting next to me is going to rely on my brain, my intelligence, my character, my abilities, my talent? It has to work both ways, no?”

