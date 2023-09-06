Fukrey 3 Trailer Launch: Pulkit Samrat gets protective about Richa Chadha; quips ‘Mai Ali bhai ke taraf se...’

Earlier today, the Fukreys came together in Mumbai for the trailer launch of the third installment of the Fukrey franchise. The star cast of Fukrey 3 namely Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi got the entire room in splits with their funny anecdotes and moments from the movie.

Pulkit Samrat got protective about Richa Chadha

It was a cheerful event at the trailer launch of Fukrey 3 in Mumbai. During the event, the female emcee took the leverage and complimented actress Richa Chadha on her looks and outfit as she shared the stage with her co-stars. At that very moment, the Sanam Re actor jokingly told Richa to beware of her. “Isse thoda sambhal ke rehna, maamla kuch theek nahi lag raha mujhe.”

The female emcee didn’t mind his playful comment and took it with a stride. Pulkit then immediately turned to the media and said that he’s on Ali Fazal’s duty. “Main Ali bhai ki taraf se duty pe hoon.”

Pulkit made a reference to actor and Richa’s husband Ali Fazal who was also a part of Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. However, Ali isn’t in Fukrey 3.

About Pulkit Samrat

You have seen the actor in many famous TV serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After working in the television industry for quite some time, he got his first Bollywood movie Bittoo Boss in 2012. Immediately the next year, he rose to fame after his first commercial film Fukrey became a massive success in 2013. From here, there was no looking back for the actor. He was then seen in Jai Ho, Dolly Ki Doli, Fukrey Returns, and 3 Storeys, among others. His upcoming movie Fukrey 3 will be released on September 7 alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

About Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha’s breakthrough came in 2012 with the gangster thriller film Gangs of Wasseypur. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, rose to fame with 3 Idiots in 2008. While both of them got stardom by proving their mettle in supporting roles, they eventually took centre stage in several acclaimed movies. After dating each other for a while, the couple got married last year in a ceremony in Lucknow.

ALSO READ: Fukrey 3: Varun Sharma’s mother reveals being called ‘Fukhra mummy’ after Part one; leaves the room in split