Fukrey 3 Trailer OUT: Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manoj Singh take comedy to next level; deal with crocs

The Fukrey franchise has steadily built a dedicated fan base with its previous two successful installments. Now, fans can anticipate even more fun and laughter with the upcoming release of Fukrey 3. The film, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, boasts an exceptional ensemble cast including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. The trailer for this highly-awaited comedy has finally been unveiled, and audiences can mark their calendars for its early release on September 28.

Trailer of Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha starrer Fukrey 3 is out now

The trailer of Fukrey 3 was launched in Mumbai at an event on September 5. It was later shared by the cast and crew on their social media handles. Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma are back with their shenanigans as Hunny and Choocha. Richa Chadha returns as the menacing

Watch the full trailer here:

Fan reactions to trailer of Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi starrer Fukrey 3

As soon as the trailer was released, fans flocked to the comments sections to shower their praises and express their excitement.

The trailer of the comic caper will also be reportedly attached to the prints of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan, which is scheduled for release on September 7, 2023.

