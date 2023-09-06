Fukrey 3 Trailer: Salman Khan and others express excitement over Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi’s laugh riot

The Fukrey franchise has steadily built a dedicated fan base with its previous two successful installments. Now, fans can anticipate even more fun and laughter with the upcoming release of Fukrey 3. The film, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, boasts an exceptional ensemble cast including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. The trailer for this highly-awaited comedy has finally been unveiled, and audiences can mark their calendars for its early release on September 28. Many Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, among others have expressed their excitement over the trailer.

Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, and others react to Fukrey 3 trailer

Kriti Sanon shared the trailer on her Instagram stories and expressed her excitement by saying, “@fukravarun Choocha is BACK! Crazier than ever! Good luck bro. All the Fukreys killin it! @pulkitsamrat @oyemanjot @therichachadha @pankajtripathi.”

Salman Khan simply shared the trailer on his stories without any caption, but still managed to convey his excitement.

Varun Dhawan also re-shared the trailer and wrote, “Maaza aa gaya @fukravarun chuchianooo looking forward everyone looking too!!! @pulkitsamrat (fire emoji) @oyemanjot (clap emojis).”

